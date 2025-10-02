Salthill woman detained after IDF intercept Gaza flotilla

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Salthill woman is among at least nine Irish citizens who have been detained after vessels from the Gaza aid flotilla were intercepted by Israeli forces.

Sarah Clancy, a well known poet and activist, was on-board a boat called ‘The Spectre’.

It’s one of more than 40 civilian boats transporting medicine and food to Gaza, crewed by more than 500 activists.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says its priority is the safety of Irish citizens, and assisting them and their families.

Sarah had been documentating her journey – and this is part of her last post around mid-day yesterday.

Photo – Anne Mulhall/Facebook