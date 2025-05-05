  • Services

Services

Salthill to host fire fighting technology exhibition and national conference

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Salthill to host fire fighting technology exhibition and national conference
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Irish Chief Fire Officers Association is set to host its annual conference in Salthill later this week

The conference and fire technology exhibition will host hundreds of fire officers, industry experts and government officials

Topics that will be discussed include the risks associated with Lithium-Ion batteries which were at the core of a major incident at Claregalway Corporate Park in January

Other items on the agenda for Wednesday and Thursday at the Salthill Hotel include climate change and improving communication techniques

Galway’s Chief Fire Officer Gerry O’Malley outlines the various equipment pieces that will be showcased at the trade exhibition.

More like this:
no_space
Concern additional rail infrastructure has not been included for the development of Galway City in the National Planning Framework.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConcern has been expressed that additional rail infra...

no_space
Galway RNLI encourages the mile a day in May fundraising initiative

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Galway RNLI is encouraging everyone to run a mile...

no_space
Galway involvement yields success in All-Ireland Amateur Confined Drama Finals in Claremorris

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere was success at the individual and group level a...

no_space
Ballyforan facility seen as a game-changer for tourism along Galway/Roscommon border

A ONE million euro plus Greenway route through a famous bog close to Ballyforan village on the Ga...

no_space
Huge drop in Galway house sales

The number of homes available to buy in Galway has plummeted this year — at the same time as pric...

no_space
Cathaoirleach chooses two Galway charities to benefit from proceeds of Gala Night

Two worthy Galway charities will benefit from a Gala Night hosted by the current Cathaoirleach of...

no_space
Fisherman located safe and well after going missing on Lough Corrib

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA fisherman has been located safe and well after goin...

no_space
Deputy Catherine Connolly slams Government for its 'failure' to recognise carers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway West TD Catherine Connolly has slammed the Gov...

no_space
Glenamaddy Players await results from the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Claremorris

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe curtain came down on the All-Ireland Confined Dra...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up