Salthill to host fire fighting technology exhibition and national conference

The Irish Chief Fire Officers Association is set to host its annual conference in Salthill later this week

The conference and fire technology exhibition will host hundreds of fire officers, industry experts and government officials

Topics that will be discussed include the risks associated with Lithium-Ion batteries which were at the core of a major incident at Claregalway Corporate Park in January

Other items on the agenda for Wednesday and Thursday at the Salthill Hotel include climate change and improving communication techniques

Galway’s Chief Fire Officer Gerry O’Malley outlines the various equipment pieces that will be showcased at the trade exhibition.