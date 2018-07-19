Salthill residents oppose plan for new apartment development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of residents’ association in Salthill is trying to block plans for new residential units.

Declan Taite and Anne O’ Dwyer as joint receivers over certain assets of The Model Investment Partnership were granted planning permission for the development at Taylors Hill Court.

However, Devon Court Residents’ Association and nearby residents’ associations have appealed the city council’s decision to An Bord Pleanála.

