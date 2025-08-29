Salthill poet sets sail for Gaza on humanitarian mission

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A renowned Salthill poet is setting sail for Gaza this weekend on a humanitarian mission.

Sarah Clancy, along with other Irish citizens, is travelling to Gaza from Barcelona on Sunday.

The group is part of a global mission which aims to break Isreal’s blockade and create a corridor to allow vital humanitarian aid to be delivered.

Participants from over 40 countries will be sailing through international waters on the same mission.

Sarah Clancy told FYI Galway reporter Chloe Nolan the mission is simply humans helping other humans: