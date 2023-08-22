Salthill one of 5 locations chosen for Protect Our Dunes family fun days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Grattan Beach in Salthill has been chosen as one of five locations nationwide for the Protect Our Dunes roadshow.

The campaign, led by the Climate Action Regional Office, will see free family fun days taking place on five beaches across the northwest.

The Galway roadshow event will take place on Grattan Beach this Saturday from 10AM-1PM.

Regional Coordinator for Atlantic Seaboard North, Tom McDonnell, describes what people can enjoy on the day: