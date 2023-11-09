  • Services

Services

Salthill-native Senator warns Taoiseach to sit back and listen during international Gaza conference

Published:

Salthill-native Senator warns Taoiseach to sit back and listen during international Gaza conference
Share story:

Salthill-native Senator, Gerard Craughwell is recommending The Taoiseach should sit back and listen at an international conference on Gaza

Leo Varadkar is in Paris today where he will attend an International Conference on Humanitarian Assistance for the Civilians in Gaza.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Taoiseach will meet with leaders from the region to discuss how to help Irish citizens who want to leave, and will hear from aid agencies working there.

Former member of the Defence Forces and local senator Gerard Craughwell says the Taoiseach shoud adopt a listening approach today.

The post Salthill-native Senator warns Taoiseach to sit back and listen during international Gaza conference appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
New community facilities in Williamstown get go ahead

Plans for a new community walkway around the perimeter of Williamstown GAA clubgrounds have been ...

no_space
Eyrecourt disability advocate welcomes accessibility improvements but says more needs to be done

A leading disability advocate is welcoming planned accessibility improvements in Eyrecourt but sa...

no_space
Net closes on travelling gang

A spate of burglaries across East Galway in the last three weeks that had been carried out by a t...

no_space
Galway visionaries can avail of Going for Growth to develop their businesses

Going for Growth’s past participants from Galway are encouraging female entrepreneurs in the coun...

no_space
Timeless property sitting in picturesque countryside

Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Mountbellew is this two-storey house which boasts a tim...

no_space
Cathedral’s stained-glass windows shed light on our past

The town of Loughrea has no shortage of attractions – from its Blue Flag beach to its vibrant soc...

no_space
IONIQ 6 named as Irish Car of the Year 2024

In what has been an incredibly successful year for Hyundai and a host of awards for their IONIQ 6...

no_space
Dáithí’s transplanted locks shave years off

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Since going public about his hair transplant...

no_space
Taking your chances on thumbing to home

A Different View with Dave O’Connell Back in the day we never called it hitchhiking or even hi...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up