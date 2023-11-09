Salthill-native Senator warns Taoiseach to sit back and listen during international Gaza conference
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Salthill-native Senator, Gerard Craughwell is recommending The Taoiseach should sit back and listen at an international conference on Gaza
Leo Varadkar is in Paris today where he will attend an International Conference on Humanitarian Assistance for the Civilians in Gaza.
The Taoiseach will meet with leaders from the region to discuss how to help Irish citizens who want to leave, and will hear from aid agencies working there.
Former member of the Defence Forces and local senator Gerard Craughwell says the Taoiseach shoud adopt a listening approach today.
