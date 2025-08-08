Salthill-native Senator calls for politicians' allowances to be restored to 'pre-crash levels'

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Salthill-native Senator Gerard Craughwell is calling for politicians’ allowances to be restored to ‘pre-crash’ levels.

Legislation was introduced during the economic crash aimed at cutting spending across the public sector.

As part of the changes, long-service payments and increments were abolished from March 2011.

Senator Craughwell has emailed politicians seeking support on the issue, and has acknowledged that his argument won’t be popular with the public.

The Independent Senator says politicians should be included in the unwinding of the legislation: