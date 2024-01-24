Salthill native on course to be Council of Europe’s next Commissioner for Human Rights

A Salthill native is on course to be elected as the Council of Europe’s next Commissioner for Human Rights.

Human rights lawyer, Professor Michael O’Flaherty received 97 votes in the first round of voting yesterday, with the second round taking place this afternoon.





He’s the current front-runner ahead of Megleva Kuneva of Bulgaria, and Manfred Nowak of Austria.

Michael attended school at Scoil Iognaid in Galway city, Willow Park School in Blackrock and Blackrock College, Dublin.

He’s been Professor of Human Rights Law at the Irish Centre for Human Rights at University of Galway since February 2013.

Previously he held a number of senior posts at the UN, and was Chief Commissioner of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission.

The voting result is expected at around seven o’clock tonight.

