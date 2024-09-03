Salthill native Brigadier General Caimin Keogh to lead the Defence Forces’ South and Mid-West divisions which include Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Salthill native Brigadier General Caimin Keogh has been appointed to lead the Defence Forces’ South and Mid-West divisions which include Galway.
As the new General Officer Commanding 1 Brigade he’s responsible for all operations, administration, and the strategic direction of the units personnel and locations.
This will ensure the Brigade’s operational readiness and overall effectiveness in fulfilling both national and international defence commitments.
Brigadier General Keogh’s experience includes 6 deployments to Lebanon, 1 to Liberia and 3 in EU countries, alongside a previous role as Director of Strategic Planning.
The University College Galway graduate follows a proud family tradition as his father Patrick previously served as General Officer in command of Brigade 4 in Athlone.
