Salthill included in this year’s Super Car Cannonball event
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salthill is included on the route for this year’s Super Car Cannonball event
It will begin on September 15th in Malahide in Dublin with stops in Cavan and Mayo that day.
Over that weekend, around 190 super cars will stop in Mayo, Salthill, Limerick, Cork and Kilkenny.
This year the group has chosen The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation as its partner charity.
