Salthill home sets record by selling for €300k over AMV

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
A home in Salthill has set a record for a local auctioneer – by selling for almost €300 thousand above its advised minimum value.
104A Lower Salthill – a two-bed townhouse – was sold by O’ Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers at livestream auction.
Located minutes from the iconic prom, it had an advised AMV of €350 thousand.
But following a battle involving a number of bidders, the 91m2 home eventually sold for €625 thousand.
O’ Donnellan & Joyce say the €275 thousand above the AMV is a record for a townhouse in this part of Salthill.