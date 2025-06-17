Salthill home sets record by selling for €300k over AMV

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A home in Salthill has set a record for a local auctioneer – by selling for almost €300 thousand above its advised minimum value.

104A Lower Salthill – a two-bed townhouse – was sold by O’ Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers at livestream auction.

Located minutes from the iconic prom, it had an advised AMV of €350 thousand.

But following a battle involving a number of bidders, the 91m2 home eventually sold for €625 thousand.

O’ Donnellan & Joyce say the €275 thousand above the AMV is a record for a townhouse in this part of Salthill.