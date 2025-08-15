Salthill Devon squad packed with League of Ireland experience all set for cup thriller

When a press conference in the Connacht Hotel on Wednesday morning involving players from Salthill Devon and Galway United ended, the respective personnel headed in different directions.

Galway United skipper Greg Cunningham was following his professional pursuit as a footballer and was off to training. Meanwhile Salthill Devon’s Shane O’Rourke was returning to work after taking some time off to fulfil media duties on behalf of his club.

That scenario tells us of the different standing of the respective sides as a fully professional side face an amateur team who are the only non-league side left in the FAI Senior Cup, with the two sides set to lock horns in Eamonn Deacy Park tonight (7.45pm) in the Last 16 of the FAI Cup.

Reality can only point in one direction when a League of Ireland club meets a local Junior side and obviously on this occasion everything points in favour of Galway United.

Firstly, they are in the midst of their season, while Devon are just a number of weeks back in preseason training as they prepare for the beginning of the Premier League at the end of the month, and this game gives them a greater purpose and a target to aim at with no pressure at all.

Salthill Devon won their fourth successive Premier League title back at the end of May, but they have only seen competitive action once since that win over Mervue United in a title shoot-out in Drom.

That title win came just a week after their First Round clash with Liffey Wanderers, when goals from Timmy Molloy and Darren Darcy gave them a 2-1 win, and they were handed another home tie against fellow non-league opposition in Round Two when paired with St Michael’s from Tipperary.

Once again Molloy – who made 16 appearances for Galway United in the Covid-hit 2020 season – got on the scoresheet. Since then they have a month of training under their belt and will tog out somewhat fitter than they did on that occasion.

They were somewhat understrength for that game, but would be optimistic of being closer to full strength on this occasion. The contest will have particular interest for a number of Devon players who all previously represented Galway United. None of them have anything to prove, but no doubt, they would love to put one over on their former colleagues.

Following their win over St Michael’s, Long had one wish and that was that they get a home draw as he added “we will be the underdog no matter who we are drawn against”. The subsequent draw threw up a meeting with Galway United and that just adds a bit of spice to proceedings in the context of a local derby.

In reality, Salthill Devon are still in their off season and as a result a number of players and management are abroad on holidays this week. However, due to the importance and significance of the match, all are returning for the game.

Speaking to City Sport this week, coach Keith O’Shaughnessy was matter of fact about what they face.

“Look, we are under no illusions about the challenge we face. We are playing out of season, but accept that fact and are delighted to be in the competition.

“Galway United got a great result at the weekend against Shamrock Rovers and were unlucky not to win. That really gives a reflection of what we are up against. They are a full-time outfit, whereas we train two or three times a week. That said, we intend to give it a real go.”

The long-serving club official went on to talk about the experience in his own side.

“Bar one or two lads [Joe Collins and Conor Barry], we expect to have a full squad available. Of course it is a game everyone wants to be involved in, and we have a lot of players who have played at League of Ireland level for a long time and they will relish this.

“The important thing is not to be afraid of the occasion. Sure, most of them will not be used to playing in front of big crowds, but that will just add to the challenge we face. All we can hope is that we will play to our full potential and give them a proper game.

“This is the FAI Senior Cup, the premier cup competition in the country. It is a local derby and we just hope we can get a big crowd for the occasion and while we are aware of the huge challenge we face, but it’s just football and in 90 minutes, anything can happen.”

Pictured: Enda Curran, seen here in action against Denis Cremmins of St Michael’s in the last round of the FAI Cup, is one of a number of former Galway United players in the Salthill Devon squad. Photo: Joe O’Shaughnessy.