Salthill conference demands better conditions for school secretaries and caretakers

Today’s Fórsa conference in Salthill has demanded better conditions for school secretaries and caretakers.

Education Minister Helen McEntee has addressed the event this morning, during which she announced a redeployment scheme for Special Needs Assistants.

There were also motions on the ongoing campaign to secure pension provision for school secretaries and caretakers.

Louisa Carty, secretary at Ballymana National School in Craughwell says they are crucial part of the school community