Salthill car parks to close at 6 this evening along with several coastal roads as Storm Bram approaches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Salthill car parks are to close at 6 this evening along with several coastal roads as Storm Bram approaches Galway.

In advance of tomorrow morning’s Status Orange wind warning the Flood Barrier has been installed at Spanish Arch in the city.

Galway City Council announced that Salthill Car Park and Toft Car Park and a number of coastal roads will be closed from 6 this evening including Silverstrand Road, Ballyloughane Beach Road and a section of Rosshill Road.

Sandbags have been placed for the public at the Tourist Kiosk Salthill, Claddagh Hall, the Fire Station Fr Burke Road and Spanish Arch.

The Woods at Bearna, Terryland, Merlin and Rosshill are also being closed until further notice.

Galway is to come under a Status Orange wind warning from 10 tomorrow morning.

11 counties along the coast will come under the second highest warning.

It will affects counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford from 7am to 3pm tomorrow and Galway, Clare, Limerick, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo from 10am to 6pm.

Met Éireann says Storm Bram is expected to bring flooding in low lying areas, especially at high tide, wave overtopping and difficult travelling conditions.

