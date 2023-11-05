  • Services

Services

Salthill-based man wins Teagasc forest photo competition

Published:

Salthill-based man wins Teagasc forest photo competition
Share story:

Adrian Nolan, who is living in Salthill, has taken home a top prize in Teagasc’s national photo competition.

Adrian’s capture of mushrooms in Barna Woods was awarded the adult prize in the Trees and Biodiversity category


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Adrian, a member of Oughterard Camera Club, will receive a €300 voucher for his winning shot.

He’ll also be entered into the Grand Final on December 15th, when an overall winner will be chosen from three category winners.

The post Salthill-based man wins Teagasc forest photo competition appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Galway Christmas Market opens this Friday for extended run

Galway Christmas Market is back this Friday for an extended run until January 7th. The 2023 marke...

no_space
‘The time is now’ to get moving on ‘Kingston lands’ recreation plan

The time ‘is now’ to get all the ducks in a row for the ‘Kingston lands’ recreation and amenity p...

no_space
Homelessness in Galway faces record high

A local housing charity has warned of a critical winter ahead after the number of people in Emerg...

no_space
Labour City Councillor echoes Party Leader’s call for ceasefire in Gaza

Labour Party Leader Ivana Bacik has called on all members of the party including local councillor...

no_space
Two Galway winners announced at Annual Garda Youth Awards

Two Galway people were named as winners of awards at the Annual Garda Youth Awards held in the Mi...

no_space
Galway researcher leads project to map tiny life-forms in soil to prevent disease

A Galway researcher is leading an ambitious project to map tiny life forms in soil, in the hopes ...

no_space
Portumna native thrilled to be broadcasting from home ground at last

By his own admission, Galway Bay FM’s latest signing has been chasing the adrenaline of live radi...

no_space
Galway County Council dampens speculation that local service could be resumed

There is little chance of restoration of a fire station which provided cover for parts of North G...

no_space
Business couple leaves Croí charity ‘transformative’ donation in will

A very substantial legacy, gifted by a philanthropic Tuam couple to Croí, is set to transform its...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up