Salthill-based man wins Teagasc forest photo competition
Adrian Nolan, who is living in Salthill, has taken home a top prize in Teagasc’s national photo competition.
Adrian’s capture of mushrooms in Barna Woods was awarded the adult prize in the Trees and Biodiversity category
Adrian, a member of Oughterard Camera Club, will receive a €300 voucher for his winning shot.
He’ll also be entered into the Grand Final on December 15th, when an overall winner will be chosen from three category winners.
