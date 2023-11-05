Adrian Nolan, who is living in Salthill, has taken home a top prize in Teagasc’s national photo competition.

Adrian’s capture of mushrooms in Barna Woods was awarded the adult prize in the Trees and Biodiversity category





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Adrian, a member of Oughterard Camera Club, will receive a €300 voucher for his winning shot.

He’ll also be entered into the Grand Final on December 15th, when an overall winner will be chosen from three category winners.

The post Salthill-based man wins Teagasc forest photo competition appeared first on Galway Bay FM.