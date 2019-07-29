Sale of building could spell the end for local institution

Griffin’s Bakery and Tea Rooms premises on Shop Street has been put on the market, which could spell the end for one of Galway’s oldest family businesses and an iconic city institution.

The protected building, which extends to 5,200 square foot over four floors, is expected to fetch in the region of €2.5 million. It is being offered for sale with a long-term lease in place or with vacant possession.

Owner Jimmy Griffin told the Galway City Tribune: “The sale of Griffins is a sad day for both family and all our staff. We will continue to trade until the building is sold which could take some time. In the meantime, it is business as usual.”

He did not clarify whether he make seek a lease from the eventual new owner to continue trading.

Auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan, who is handling the sale, said he is expecting enormous interest in such a prime building on Shop Street.

“It’s a long time that something like this has come on the market. It’s been in the family for 100 years.

“It could be retained as a bakery, restaurant or café – the bakery really is enormous – or it could be used as a retail outlet. Its neighbours include Easons, Boots, Bank of Ireland and its directly adjacent to Taaffes Bar. You just don’t know.”

The building was constructed in 1650 and was bought by Jimmy’s grandfather on August 1, 1918. He opened the bakery there after developing a passion for cakes and began selling them directly to the public.

