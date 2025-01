This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul is making an urgent appeal for new volunteers in Galway.

The organisation has seen a decline in membership due to older members retiring.

An open meeting is being held in the Menlo Park Hotel at 7.30 tonight (wed 29) to provide people with an opportunity to learn what SVP volunteers do.

Galway Vice President Marie O’Donovan says the organisation won’t survive without volunteers: