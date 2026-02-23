Saint Brigid’s Well is given new lease of life after Loughrea Tidy Towns facelift

A much-loved local landmark has been given a new lease of life in Loughrea as history repeated itself almost 40 years on.

This time, the restoration of St Brigid’s Well was an initiative of the Loughrea Tidy Towns team, repeating a process that began back in 1987 when St. Brigid’s Well was restored through the kindness and the ‘can do’ attitude of Mrs. Syd Kelly, late of The Hill, Loughrea.

Syd Kelly grew up in Kildare and had a special devotion to St. Brigid – and, on winning £500 in a draw in St Brigid’s Vocational School, she decided to put it towards restoration of the well.

Gabriel Burke was instrumental in the restoration, cutting the overgrown thorny brambles, he was particularly helpful regarding the stonework around the well area, which had to be repointed, and the well structure itself as most of the well had to be rebuilt due to the passage of time. The existing statue was built into the wall on the western side so that it would remain in situ.

Syd’s uncle Christy Bracken sourced a statue of St. Brigid at the time, and a new housing was built into the wall to encase the statue. Mickey Griffin made the gate for the shire area which still stands there today.

Down the years Rita O’Malley, Kathleen Whelan and Mary Nix tended to the well as required and Vicki Griffin very professionally repainted the statute in 2007.

Now, thanks to Loughrea Tidy Town, the much-loved landmark has recently been given a new lease of life. James Regan Snr and James Regan Jnr of Regans Monumental Works very kindly replaced old and damaged signage.

Staff of Chanelle Pharma, coordinated by Keith Shaughnessy – ably assisted by young volunteers, Krystian, Ryan and Yamu – used Loughrea Tidy Towns weed scrubber and painted and tidied the well area. Maura and Gerard Loughnane removed the moss on the passage that leads to the well.

The Carmelite Fathers donated a new statue of St. Brigid to replace the previous one that had become weather damaged. Dan Doorhy donated a metal cross for the shire. Isabelle, Ethna, Breda, Cathríona, Margaret, Michelle and Aidan of Loughrea Tidy Towns were responsible for the coordination of the project.

The blessing of St. Brigid’s Well, Bohercom, Loughrea took place on St. Brigid’s Day, and the sun obliged and shone beautiful sunshine on the first day of spring.

Msg. Cathal Geraghty and Fr. Patrick Beecher officiated in front of a crowd of approximately 70 people. Iseult Ní Chonalláin delivered a beautiful and moving rendition of ‘We Sing A Song to Brigid’.

With so many people playing a part and continuing the legacy, a much loved and historical landmark on Loughrea’s Heritage Trail has now been proudly transformed.

“It is a special place of peace and solitude, where we can remember those that went before us and the legacy they left,” said a Tidy Towns spokesperson.

“It’s a place that means so much to the people of Loughrea and shows community spirit at its best.

Pictured: The late Syd Kelly’s children Sorcha Kennedy, Declan Kelly and Sinead Murray, with Syd’s granddaughter Sarah Murray and Gabriel Burke who has played such an integral part in the restoration of St. Brigid’s Well.