Safety improvements at Kilmeen Cross in Loughrea may take six months to complete

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised that it may take six months for the safety improvements at Kilmeen Cross in Loughrea to be completed.

That’s according to Councillor Michael Moegie Maher who says the project will not be finished until early 2019.

Kilmeen Cross junction is the point where the N65 turns off towards Portumna, coming out of Loughrea town.

Safety improvements are to be carried out on the junction which locals, including Kilmeen Cross Action Group, say is badly-signposted and dangerous to motorists.

