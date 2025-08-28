Safety concerns raised over lane structure at Martin junction lights

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A city councillor is raising safety concerns in relation to the lane structure at the traffic lights junction near Galway Clinic.

Councillor Shane Forde says drivers are often using the left Roscam lane to cut into the city-inbound lane.

This lane is often used by buses and taxis, and Concillor Forde says the regular cutting-in from motorists is creating an unsafe dynamic

The Fine Gael councillor has been speaking to city engineers to attempt to address the issue