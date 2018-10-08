Safety barriers to be installed on N65 near Kilmeen Cross

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Safety barriers are to be installed along a dangerous section of the N65 near Kilmeen Cross in Loughrea.

That’s according to Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon who says the provision of the Vehicle Restraint Systems is vital ahead of the winter season.

He says the need for the structures was established following a safety audit carried out by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

This assessed an unprotected drop of several feet on either side of the road into drains and undergrowth.

Kilmeen Cross has been the subject of a long-running local campaign in recent years to improve the safety standards at the junction.

