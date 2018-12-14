Safety barriers to be erected at Kilmeen Cross in first quarter

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Council officials have advised that safety barriers will be erected at Kilmeen Cross on the N65 in the first quarter of next year.

The local action group met with Loughrea area councillors and officials this week where the dangerous intersection was debated.

They presented a study which examined a rural junction on the N62 where traffic lights are in operation.

The group argues that lighting up the junction at Kilmeen Cross would be the safest option.

Group spokesperson Jackie Flannery says if lights can be installed at other rural intersections, there is no reason the TII can’t consider them at Kilmeen Cross.