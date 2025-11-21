  • Services

Safety authority advises refusal of 350 new homes at Galway Port

Published:

  Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Health and Safety authority is advising city planners to refuse permission for more than 350 new homes at Galway Port.

The Amharc Atalia development is led by the Land Development Agency, and is culmination of many years of work.

This development would offer 356 apartments across four blocks, up to 13 stories high.

Most would be single and two-bed units delivered in a relatively even split.

And in the midst of a housing crisis only getting worse, they’d all be sorely needed cost rental or social units.

But now, the Health and Safety Authority has made a submission, advising planners to refuse permission.

The recommendation is under regulations on the control of major accident hazards involving dangerous substances.

In this case, it relates to nearby fuel storage tanks and the potential for overpressure that could lead to an explosion.

The site is rated at sensitivity 3 out of 4 possible risks levels, with a possible overpressure blast of 170mbar.

City planners have now requested further information from the developer, before it can resume assessment of the project.



