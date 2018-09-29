Safety audit of N65 near Kilmeen Cross to be undertaken

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A safety audit is to be carried out on road resurfacing work recently completely at Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea.

That’s according to Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon, who says the audit is vital ahead of the winter season which may have a strong impact on road conditions.

He’s welcoming the recent resurfacing works – but has expressed concern about the road margins.

The Fine Gael Deputy says there is still an unguarded drop of several feet on either side of the road into drains and overgrowth.

