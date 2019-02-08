Sabrina – a Country singer on the rise

Portumna woman Sabrina Fallon is continuing her Country music journey in 2019 with an action-packed schedule, including a new show on the Keep it Country channel.

The singer-songwriter, who first came to prominence in 2017 when she featured in TG4’s Glór Tíre, recently released a new single. It’s her version of the popular old song, Old Maid in the Garrett and she’s infused it with the same energy that’s become a hallmark of her live performances.

She’s planning to record a video to accompany it, so fans can expect to see that on their TV screens very soon. In fact, they’ll be seeing a lot more of Sabrina on TV as her new show, Country Showtime with Sabrina debuts this week on the Keep it Country channel. It’s broadcast on Thursday nights at 7pm (376 on Sky, 87 on Freeview, 516 on Freesat).

She’ll be playing songs from American and Irish Country legends as well as up-and-coming artists and she also has some interviews lined up.

In April Sabrina will perform in Scotland with Hot Country TV, where she’ll be playing for the Country Music Dancing Weekend at the Carrbridge Hotel in the Scottish Highlands.

