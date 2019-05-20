Ryans keep it in the family

One of the oldest family-run businesses in Galway has just been joined by members of its fourth generation.

Anthony Ryans, the fashion and homeware department store which opened its doors in 1909, has just doubled its family involvement with the introduction of brothers Joseph and Anthony Ryan, the sons of owner Anthony Ryan.

Joseph, who had been working with KPMG in Dublin for the past number of years, has been appointed the fashion store’s Assistant General Manager. The store’s General Manager since 2007 is John Mangan with responsibilities for all three of the company’s fashion outlets – the main 25,000 square foot store at Shop Street with over 100 staff; La Femme, a lingerie shop on Eglinton Street with nine employees and Remus Uomo, a men’s boutique shop in the Eyre Square Centre with a staff of six.

Joseph’s brother, Anthony, who had been working in Grant Thornton in Galway, has been appointed as a director of Ryans Homestore in Lombard Street which opened in 2005.

The opening of that shop in a purpose-built premises meant the transfer of the company’s homewares from Shop Street, allowing the fashion store to expand both its ladies and men’s departments.

Mr Ryan said he was delighted that his two sons were joining him in the family business, making them the fourth generation to work there — the other family member in the business is Mr Ryan’s sister, Elizabeth.

“Now I can work five days instead of seven!” joked Mr Ryan who said he wasn’t ready to hand over the reins just yet to the next generation.

He said it was always hard taking days off while running a family business, but he now looked forward to taking the odd day to follow other pursuits.

“You never know, I might take up golf,” he added.

But on a serious note, he said he looked forward to working with his two sons and teaching them the ropes, just like his own father, Patrick did for him.