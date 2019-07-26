Ruthless Galway cut a dash by walloping Wexford hosts

Galway 3-25

Wexford 0-4

Eanna O’Reilly in Enniscorthy

THE Galway senior camogie team picked up their third championship win in their final group game on Saturday when trouncing a hapless Wexford outfit in Enniscorthy.

After Noreen Coen had rattled the net within the first minute, things looked ominous for Wexford and it didn’t get any easier for the Slaneysiders. The home side lined out with Katie O’Connor playing in a sweeper role, a move which was ultimately ineffective.

With only five forwards, Wexford posed little attacking threat to the Tribeswomen throughout. Galway’s first half scoring blitz included points from Ailish O’Reilly (0-6, 5 frees), Ciara Murphy (2), Coen and Aoife Donohue (1 each), while O’Reilly got the second Galway goal after a typically incisive run and a hand passed finish to the net.

Chloe Foxe, Wexford’s best player on the day, fired over two points in response while Linda Bolger added a third to leave the half time score at 2-10 to 0-3.

Foxe opened the second half scoring with a pointed free for Wexford, but that was the last time the home side troubled the scoreboard operator. Niamh Kilkenny scored her first point soon after, before Noreen Coen fired over three excellent points in a row.

Aoife Donohue then added her second with a good score from distance. Coen soon had her fifth, before points from Maria Cooney (2), Sarah Spellman, Anne Marie Starr and Kilkenny’s second saw the lead pushed out to 23 points.

Carrie Dolan added two points (one free) soon after her introduction, while Catherine Finnerty really caught the eye with an impressive 1-2 off the bench. Finnerty was also involved in a good passing move with Maria Cooney, which ended with the Sarsfields forward getting the final score of the day, her third point in all.

