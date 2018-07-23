Rusheen Bay Windsurfing School sold to private buyer despite public campaign to buy it

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of Galway’s most unique watersports amenities – Rusheen Bay Windsurfing School in Barna has been sold to a private buyer despite a local effort to buy it

The school, which opened in 1995, has been closed since October last year, and went under the hammer at an asking price of 200 thousand euro last Friday

After 7 bids from the room it was sold by Colm O’Donnellan from O’Donnellan and Joyce Auctioneers for 218 thousand euro

Local campaigners had launched a crowd-funding effort in order to purchase the school and preserve it as a non-profit, community watersports amenity

They had concerns that it would be purchased by developer interests

However Colm O’Donnellan told Galway Bay fm news it was purchased by a private buyer and he believes the integrity of this wonderful amenity will be preserved