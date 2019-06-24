Rural Galway being connecting to Imagine’s Superfast Broadband

Superfast Broadband is now a reality for homes and businesses in County Galway thanks to Imagine.

Galway is starting to see the benefits of the €300M investment Imagine is making in Superfast Broadband to cover over 1 million homes and businesses across Ireland within the next 18 months. While communities in the likes of, Kilnadeema, Moylough and Gort, and the areas in between are already benefiting from Imagine’s new network build a number of other areas have also now been added.

Extensive works have now taken place in the west of the city with the area from Oughterard to Carraroe and Moycullen to Furbo now also in coverage for Superfast broadband.

The current wave of Imagine investment is also covering a large part of the rural areas in the east of the county with the towns of Labane, Cappataggle, Ballinasloe and Dumore and the rural areas between them now in coverage.

Imagine’s priority is to quickly extend the coverage of its broadband service to homes and businesses that have little to no broadband.

Homes and businesses can check if they are in coverage on www.imagine.ie. If they aren’t in coverage today, registrations automatically get added to Imagine’s priority connection list.

Imagine Director Brian O’Donohoe said: “Imagine are absolutely delighted to announce this significant broadband investment for County Galway meaning thousands of homes and businesses across County Galway can now connect to superfast broadband.

He continued: “As part of our national roll out and to solve the problem, Imagine are 100% committed to providing, as fast as we can, superfast broadband to homes and businesses that have little to no broadband across regional and rural Ireland.

