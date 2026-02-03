Runners head through Portumna forest and by the lake shore for 10k to remember

The ‘most beautiful race in Ireland’ is set to return this year as preparations are made for the second St Patrick’s Weekend 10k Run in Portumna.

Buoyed by the roaring success of last year’s inaugural event, Portumna’s running group has announced that the event will take place this year on Sunday, March 15.

One of its organisers, Mark Conroy, says they are incredibly proud of how the event has developed, and that they’re hoping to build on last year’s triumph when more than 500 people took part.

“Running along the shores of Lough Derg, with that sense of community around you, is unforgettable. We can’t wait to welcome even more runners to Portumna to experience it for themselves,” he says.

Part of the attraction of the race is the picturesque surrounds the route takes in, tracking through Portumna Forest Park and past the Marina, and participants will be treated to breathtaking views of Portumna Castle and Abbey.

It continues onto the Blueway, winding past the swimming area on Lough Derg, heading along the banks of the Shannon before crossing Portumna Bridge and back towards the town to the finish line in the Square.

In addition to the 10k, which is open to seasoned runners, those looking to take part in their first race and everyone in between, there will also be a 1km kiddies’ race adding a fun and family-friendly element to the day.

The event is a dream realised for Mark and his fellow long-standing members of Portumna’s running group, Martin Glynn and Mark Visser.

The group is described as a relaxed way to get into running and it includes members who are doing serious training for national and international races, alongside those who are simply working on their personal running goals.

Member Colette Flaherty says the 10k event is much more than a race for Portumna.

“It’s a celebration of community, of personal achievements and of coming together for a shared cause. The event is expected to inspire participants of all ages and abilities and it’s a fantastic opportunity to show the power of teamwork, perseverance and community spirit,” she says.

Tickets for the race are on sale now and a donation from the proceeds will be made to Portumna Transition Year musical. Any other money raised will be given to the Portumna Events Committee to help them continue putting on high-quality family-friendly events in Portumna, such as St Patrick’s Day Parade and the hugely popular Fairies and Scaries event in the forest at Halloween.

Organisers are also running a helpful training programme to ‘build a 10k engine’ on their ‘Portumna 10k’ Instagram page, with weekly programmes available to help with preparing for the race.

Tickets and further details are available on Portumna.ie.

Pictured: Runners taking part in last year’s inaugural Portumna 10k which is set to return this St Patrick’s Weekend.