Rugby club’s fundraiser will see street enveloped in hundreds of balls

-
-
Author: Declan Tierney
~ 2 minutes read
Hundreds of rugby balls are being released down a steep street in heart of Tuam this weekend – as part of a unique fundraising event for the local Rugby Club.
The balls will be released from a steep line at the top of Tullinadaly Road at 3pm on Sunday – with a prize for the owner of the first ball to make it to the other end of the street.
The organiser of ‘What a Load of Balls’, Sean Higgins, said that the money raised with help to support the existing underage structure – and contribute towards the club’s day to day costs.
All the balls purchased will be released from a tipper truck at 3pm on Sunday; each ball will have a name and number with the objective to be the first ball down the hill.
To add to the drama, there will be pigeonholes at the bottom which will determine which cash prize each ball will receive. There are seven prizes up for grabs with a total prize fund of €2,500.
To facilitate this event, Tullinadaly Road will be closed from 11am to 5pm on Sunday.
Sean said that it promises to be a family, fun-filled day, with refreshments, face painting and musical entertainment on the day.
“We’d like to thank everyone who has purchased a ball, sold them or supported this event in anyway. Every cent is going towards the running and future of our club,” said Sean.
“We understand things are very expensive at the minute, so we really do appreciate the efforts of everyone who has gotten behind this event.
“What A Load of Balls promises to be something different. It will be a great spectacle. We encourage everyone to come along on the day.”
Each ball costs €10 and there are still some available to purchase from committee and club members; in various businesses in the town including Reapy’s Bar, Bridge Bar and McDonagh’s Bar – or online https://tuamrfc.ie/products/29656/purchases/new.
Pictured: Event organiser…Tuam RFC’s Sean Higgins.
