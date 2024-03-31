RTE Super Garden Judge Brian Burke in Galway this Bank Holiday Monday to launch Budding Gardener Campaign
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 2 minutes read
The Renowned garden expert and RTE Super Garden Judge, Brian Burke, will be at Woodie’s Wellpark and Headford Road tomorrow to launch the annual ‘Budding Gardeners’ competition.
This year’s theme is “The Power of Plants” to educate children on the crucial role plants play in our world.
Throughout the campaign, children will be encouraged to learn about “The Power of Plants” and unleash the superpowers that plants have, like supplying food and clean fresh air or helping our pollinators with their important work.
Schools and families are being asked to Plant a Patch to be in with the chance of winning a cash prize of €1,000.
Woodie’s garden expert, Brian Burke will choose the overall winner along with ten runners-up who will each take home a €250 Woodie’s gift card.
Brian will be at Woodie’s Wellpark from 10 – 11.30am and Woodie’s on the Headford Rd from 1.30 – 3pm.
Everything the Budding Gardeners need to get started is available online, and some fun activities too, at www.woodies.ie/budding-gardeners
To sign up for this year’s Woodie’s Budding Gardeners competition, see www.woodies.ie/budding-gardeners.
