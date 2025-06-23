RSA's child car seat checking service coming to Galway city, Tuam, Loughrea and Ballinasloe

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Road Safety Authority’s child car seat checking service is coming to Galway city, Tuam, Loughrea and Ballinasloe this week.

Over half of child car seats checked by the RSA’s Check it Fits service were incorrectly fitted and needed some type of adjustment to make them a safe fit.

If a child’s car seat isn’t fitted correctly, it could lead to a serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision.

The check takes between 10-15 minutes and runs from 10am to 5.30pm, with no appointment needed.

It will be in All 4 Baby in the city tomorrow (Tuesday), ALDI Tuam on Wednesday, McInerney’s SuperValu Loughrea on Thursday and Tesco Ballinasloe on Friday.