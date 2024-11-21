RSA warns Galway motorists not to travel this morning unless absolutely necessary

The Road safety Authority is asking people in the Orange alert areas not to travel this morning unless its absolutely necessary.

Galway, along with most of Munster, remains under a status orange snow, ice and rain warning until midday.

Sub-zero temperatures and limited visibility have hit some parts of the country overnight, with travel disruption on some routes.

David Martin Communications Manger with the RSA has this advice for those who have to use their cars today.

While the rest of the country is under a yellow warning for snow, ice and low temperatures.