RSA warns caution as status yellow rain warning now in place in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A status yellow rain warning is now in place for Galway, and several other counties, as Storm Amy approaches.

The Road Safety Authority is asking motorists to take extra care and to obey road-closure signs set out by Gardaí or local councils.

Kerry is under an orange alert for rain, with Cavan Donegal, Longford, Munster and the rest of Connacht under the yellow alert until 8 this evening.

A status orange wind warning for the entire country comes into effect tomorrow from midday.

Here’s some advice from the RSA:

Walkers should walk on the right and face the traffic if there are no footpaths, and cyclists should make sure they and their bike are visible.

The RSA says drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather – and hold back from goods vehicles generating spray that reduces your visibility.

Don’t attempt to drive through floods as the water might be deeper than you think, the verges could have subsided, and there could be trees or branches down, that aren’t visible.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times and expect the unexpected.