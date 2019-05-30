RSA and IFA make the case for safe driving during Summer

CONTRACTORS, farmers and other road-users have been asked by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the IFA to take extra care on rural roads over the coming weeks and months as the busy silage season gets into full swing.

Representatives from both organisations have stressed that ‘a bit of courtesy and a bit of patience’ from all road-users can play a huge part in making country roads safer this Summer.

Galway IFA Chairperson, Anne Healy, said that courtesy and patience ‘from all road-users’ could help immeasurably to make country roads safer this Summer.

“Of course farmers and contractors have a big part to play in this. We would always ask tractor drivers to pull into the left when itrs safe to ensure that there’s no build-up of traffic behind them while all equipment, including lights, should be in good working order.

“But we are also asking other road users to show courtesy and patience on the roads and realise that there can be some small delays where tractors and heavy machinery are using the roadway. The aim of everyone is to ensure that safety comes first,” said Anne Mitchell.

She also sounded a specific note of caution as regards the drivers of tractors with frontloaders attached adding that posed a particular danger as they emerged onto roads from farmyards and fields.

“I think that we’ve all witnessed some near things with frontloaders and tractors: particular vigilance and care is needed when coming onto a roadway, especially if the exit is partially blind,” said Anne Mitchell.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.