Row rumbles on over proposed Shantalla helipad

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 2 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Proposals to use several acres of public land in Shantalla to build a heliport for UHG were discussed at City Hall last night.

There was no decisions made, or votes taken last night, but councillors were keen to have their voices heard.

A demonstration was also held outside the doors of City Hall calling for meaningful consultation.

[The plans under consideration would see 3 acres of land transferred to the HSE to accommodate the construction of the heliport.

Locals though, aren’t just upset at the loss of so much of their green space – they’re particularly disappointed over an alleged total lack of consultation or engagement.

Most councillors agree – Councillor Mike Cubbard said there’s an issue of confidence and trust, and residents need to be heard and offered some alternatives.

Councillor John McDonagh said between the heliport and the BusConnects project, the majority of the green space would be taken away.

But for others, while there’s universal acknowledgement that better engagement is needed, there has to be a balance struck as well.

Councillor Shane Forde said his own father died at 50 because he couldn’t be transported to UHG in time.

He cautioned that whatever decision is made, it should be based solely on what’s best for the people of Galway over the coming years

