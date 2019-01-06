Row rages on over wastewater treatment plant

Irish Water has declined to comment on claims of anomalies with documents and maps associated with plans for a controversial wastewater treatment plant in An Cheathrú Rua.

Grúpa Pobail Chéibh an tSrutháin said it has closely analysed the map put on public display by Irish Water as part of the Compulsory Purchase Order Notice for a site at Céibh an tSrutháin earmarked as the location for a sewage treatment plant for the town.

The group said the site map did not correspond with the design plans and illustrations made available by Irish Water six months ago, during the public consultation stage.

The campaigners claim that the site included in the CPO documentation is closer to the water and to the working pier.

“We don’t understand why this discrepancy has arisen,” a spokesperson said. “We don’t understand why a map published as part of the Compulsory Purchase Order should vary to any degree from the plans seen previously, especially the illustrations presented at the public information meeting held by Irish Water last May. Irish Water needs to clarify this issue before this proceeds any further.”

In a statement, Irish Water acknowledged it had received submissions from the community group but declined to answer questions in relation to the concerns raised.