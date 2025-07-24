  • Services

Services

Row of derelict homes in Portumna to receive major refurbishment and upgrade

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Row of derelict homes in Portumna to receive major refurbishment and upgrade
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A row of vacant houses on St Bridget’s Road in Portumna are to receive a major upgrade and refurbishment.

Councillors in the Loughrea Gort/Kinvara area approved the Part 8 for the plans this week at County Hall.

The works will involve the partial demolition, complete refurbishment, and extension of the eleven homes – eight of which are derelict.

Once a detailed design is drawn up, a tender is expected to go out in September, with construction completion roughly estimated for early 2027.

More like this:
no_space
Do Not Swim notices lifted at Ballyloughane and Grattan beaches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDo Not Swim notices have been lifted at Ballyloughane...

no_space
Test results for Ballyloughane and Grattan Beaches expected today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResults from tests carried out at Ballyloughane and G...

no_space
Sustainable lab certs awarded to 8 University of Galway research spaces

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSustainable laboratory certs have been awarded to 8 r...

no_space
Breakthrough offers palliative comfort in familiar surrounds

Maximising the quality of life, protecting independence and guarding the dignity of people receiv...

no_space
Mum-to-be evicted from tent by City Council

A pregnant homeless woman living in a tent in Galway City has been issued an eviction notice by t...

no_space
Far-right activists called out by local Councillor

The self-styled Irish Republican Brotherhood was expanding its Conamara base by actively organisi...

no_space
Lisa returns to judge Galway’s best dressed

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara Lisa McGowan’s invitation to be a guest judg...

no_space
Footsbarn and Decadent in latest Town Hall line-up

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Footsbarn Travelling Theatre Company created a lasting legacy in Ga...

no_space
Minister called upon to restore full ANC monies

A RESTORATION of ANC payments to their pre-Celtic Tiger rates, was called for this week by Galway...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up