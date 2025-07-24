Row of derelict homes in Portumna to receive major refurbishment and upgrade

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A row of vacant houses on St Bridget’s Road in Portumna are to receive a major upgrade and refurbishment.

Councillors in the Loughrea Gort/Kinvara area approved the Part 8 for the plans this week at County Hall.

The works will involve the partial demolition, complete refurbishment, and extension of the eleven homes – eight of which are derelict.

Once a detailed design is drawn up, a tender is expected to go out in September, with construction completion roughly estimated for early 2027.