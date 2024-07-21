Roundstone marks 200th anniversary of its foundation with conference

-
Author: Our Reporter
The picture-perfect postcard village of Roundstone will celebrate its 200th anniversary with a special conference reflecting back in its foundation by the esteemed engineer Alexander Nimmo.
Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage, 1824-2024, will also honour the bicentenary of Hely Dutton’s influential Statistical Survey of Galway.
Richard Duke de Stacpoole of Roundstone Development Community Council said that the conference aimed to celebrate the rich legacy and enduring impact of Roundstone on the local community and beyond.
“This will bring together historians, community leaders, and residents to reflect on the vibrant history and cultural significance of Roundstone,” he said.
“Participants will have the opportunity to engage in discussions highlighting Nimmo’s vision and the unique character of this coastal town.
“As we gather to pay tribute to Alexander Nimmo and the founding of Roundstone, we recognise the enduring spirit of innovation, resilience, and community that continues to define this town” he added.
The conference will feature a series of insightful lectures exploring the rich history and developments that have shaped Roundstone and the wider Connemara region over the past two centuries as well as having some excellent exhibitions and displays which will be hosted by Oughterard Heritage and other heritage groups in County Galway.
Dr Mary Clancy will speak about The Congested Districts Board in Connemara, 1891-1923 – delving into the significant impact and legacy of the Congested Districts Board, which aimed to alleviate poverty and improve living conditions in rural communities of Connemara during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Deirdre Ní Chonghaile will present a detailed analysis of the 1821 census, offering insights into the early demographics and social structure of the Aran Islands, a crucial part of Connemara’s historical fabric.
Aisling Keane, from the University of Galway will speak about renowned cartographer Tim Robinson will showcase his comprehensive townland index, an invaluable resource documenting the nuanced landscape and intricate local geography of Connemara and the Aran Islands.
Abs Clifden native, Kathleen Villiers-Tuthill will speak about Alexander Nimmo’s Impact on the West Coast, 1822-1833.
This conference funded by the Heritage Office, Galway County Council, and University of Galway and is assisted by Roundstone Development Community Council and various heritage organisations and community groups in the county of Galway including Oughterard Heritage, Galway County iCAN members.
The event, which takes place at Roundstone Community Centre on Wednesday from 9am to 2pm. Spaces are limited and early registration is recommended.
For more information and to register, please visit Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/roundstones-hidden-heritage-1824-2024-tickets-948108627427?aff=oddtdtcreator or contact Ita Gordon @ igordon@galwaycoco.ie
There will also be a free bus service for those who would like to attend. That will leave Athenry at 7.15am from the carpark beside Kenny Park, arriving at Galway County Council’s offices at 7.40am; Moycullen – at the carpark beside the Forge Pub – at 8am; outside Oughterard Courthouse at 8.20am, and Maam Cross at 8.35pm. The bus will leave Roundstone at 2.30pm.
This is a free bus with limited places available – booking is essential by emailing heritage@galwaycoco.ie or igordon@galwaycoco.ie
Pictured: Roundstone…celebrating its 200th birthday.
