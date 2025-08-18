Ross Errilly Friary Tours launches new guided experience for visitors

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A new community-led initiative is set to bring one of Ireland’s finest medieval Franciscan foundations to life for visitors – in the heart of East Galway.
Ross Errilly Friary Guided Tours will officially launch during National Heritage Week, offering in-depth, engaging tours of the historic site in the Headford area.
The project is the result of extraordinary local collaboration and generosity. A visiting unit, kindly donated by local builder Al Callanan, has been transformed into a tour office by Mike Connell and Fergus Hassett of Headford Men’s Shed.
This office will serve as the central hub for all tours and visitor information. Thanks to Headfest and Moyne Villa, who generously funded the materials, and the transformation became a reality.
The group received further support from Joe Kenny of Galway Rural Development (GRD), who facilitated the involvement of a Rural Social Scheme participant as one of the lead tour guides.
“It was a real team effort from start to finish. There are eight members on the committee we all had jobs to do and we got it all done in time for heritage week with our official launch is on August 18,” said John McHugh, spokesperson for the initiative.
Additional support came from John Neary of Galway County Council, who provided professionally produced leaflets to promote the tours.
The group also worked closely with Frank Geraghty and Michelle O’Dea of the Office of Public Works (OPW) to ensure all elements were carefully aligned with heritage protection standards.
The group are particularly grateful to local landowner Mark Conroy for assisting in securing the tour office location, to Jim Joyce for the donation of two decorative planters, Ger McGaugh for flowers and Frank Heneghan for providing space for meetings and talks throughout the year.
The residents of Ross and Ardfintan have also offered invaluable support, for which the team is deeply grateful.
The official launch of Ross Errilly Friary Tours will take place next Monday, August 18, with tours continuing throughout Heritage Week and beyond led by Marcus Wynne.
Further tours will be scheduled after Heritage Week based on public demand. Contact Marcus via text 0892664223 or email rosserrillytours@gmail.com.
Pictured: Window dressing…Mike Connell, Paul Burton, Galway County Councillor Andrew Reddington, and Fergus Hassett.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Man in 30s arrested after criminal damage of boat at Claddagh Quay
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA man in his 30s has been arrested in relation to an ...
Galway RNLI assist in rescue of five people in boat off North Clare
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway RNLI successfully assisted in the rescue of fi...
Delays expected on Father Griffin Road in city for fortnight of works
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMotorists are advised to expect delays on Father Grif...
Clifden’sbig home giveaway
The final tickets are being sold as the countdown begins in earnest to Connemara Chamber’s hugely...
Minister Canney visits Oranmore to mark contract signing for Station improvement works
The foundations for a new era in train travel for Galway commuters were laid this week with the c...
Galway West Deputy John Connolly welcomes 10% pay rise for Irish Language Assistants
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMLanguage Assistants are to receive a 10% pay rise as ...
Clifden prepares for the 100th Annual Connemara Pony Show that begins on Tuesday
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe busiest week of the year is coming up in Clifden ...
ATU to unveil new cultural exhibition for National Heritage Week
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Atlantic Technological University is set to unvei...
Galway Professor joins UN’s Scientific Panel on the Effects of Nuclear War
A leading Galway academic has been appointed to UN’s Scientific Panel on the Effects of Nuclear W...