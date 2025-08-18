Ross Errilly Friary Tours launches new guided experience for visitors

A new community-led initiative is set to bring one of Ireland’s finest medieval Franciscan foundations to life for visitors – in the heart of East Galway.

Ross Errilly Friary Guided Tours will officially launch during National Heritage Week, offering in-depth, engaging tours of the historic site in the Headford area.

The project is the result of extraordinary local collaboration and generosity. A visiting unit, kindly donated by local builder Al Callanan, has been transformed into a tour office by Mike Connell and Fergus Hassett of Headford Men’s Shed.

This office will serve as the central hub for all tours and visitor information. Thanks to Headfest and Moyne Villa, who generously funded the materials, and the transformation became a reality.

The group received further support from Joe Kenny of Galway Rural Development (GRD), who facilitated the involvement of a Rural Social Scheme participant as one of the lead tour guides.

“It was a real team effort from start to finish. There are eight members on the committee we all had jobs to do and we got it all done in time for heritage week with our official launch is on August 18,” said John McHugh, spokesperson for the initiative.

Additional support came from John Neary of Galway County Council, who provided professionally produced leaflets to promote the tours.

The group also worked closely with Frank Geraghty and Michelle O’Dea of the Office of Public Works (OPW) to ensure all elements were carefully aligned with heritage protection standards.

The group are particularly grateful to local landowner Mark Conroy for assisting in securing the tour office location, to Jim Joyce for the donation of two decorative planters, Ger McGaugh for flowers and Frank Heneghan for providing space for meetings and talks throughout the year.

The residents of Ross and Ardfintan have also offered invaluable support, for which the team is deeply grateful.

The official launch of Ross Errilly Friary Tours will take place next Monday, August 18, with tours continuing throughout Heritage Week and beyond led by Marcus Wynne.

Further tours will be scheduled after Heritage Week based on public demand. Contact Marcus via text 0892664223 or email rosserrillytours@gmail.com.

Pictured: Window dressing…Mike Connell, Paul Burton, Galway County Councillor Andrew Reddington, and Fergus Hassett.