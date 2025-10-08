Rosmuc celebrates legacy of Rising leader with two-day Cultural Festival

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Rosmuc was alive and kicking with cultural pride as over 300 young attendees gathered for Scoil An Phiarsaigh, a two-day celebration hosted by Galway County Council.
The event honoured the legacy of Padraic Pearse, immersing the community in music, dance, art, and thought-provoking discussions on Pearse’s enduring vision for Ireland.
And by any stretch, Scoil An Phiarsaigh was a resounding success, reaffirming Rosmuc’s place at the heart of Ireland’s cultural heritage.
Festival highlights included a contribution from bilingual journalist, poet, playwright, and children’s author Áine Ní Ghlinn, who explored Pearse’s relevance in contemporary society.
Renowned Irish poet Louis de Paor offered a compelling lecture on Pearse’s radical ideas surrounding Irish literature, art, and identity.
A spirited debate among transition year students from Coláiste na bPiarsaigh, Coláiste na Coiribe, and Coláiste Cholm Cille showcased the next generation’s engagement with Pearse’s ideals. Coláiste Cholm Cille emerged as the winners.
Student Liana Glynn shared a unique perspective from outside the Gaeltacht, highlighting her connection to Padraic Ó Conghaile, the man who first brought Pearse to Rosmuc.
Fifth class students from Gaelscoil Riada presented a short film titled Mise Éire to the Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, marking the occasion with youthful creativity and pride.
Teacher and historian Michael Ó Máille recounted Pearse’s arrival in Rosmuc and the cultural richness of the region despite its hardships.
And Máirín Mhic Lochlainn shared cherished stories of Pearse passed down through generations, adding a personal touch to the celebration.
Traditional music filled the air as Johnny Óg Connolly led lively sessions of reels and jigs, joined by enthusiastic students.
Both days concluded with guided tours of Pearse’s Cottage and Interpretive Centre, offering visitors a deeper connection to the landscape that inspired Pearse’s vision.
Pictured: Fionnuala Ni Chualain and Seoidin Ni Chualain stelling it out at the Cultural Festival in Rosmuc. Photo: Sean Lydon
