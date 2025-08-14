Roses from Kilchreest and Connemara represent New Zealand and Dublin for 2025 festival

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Two of this years Rose of Tralee contestants are from County Galway – despite there being no Galway Rose this year.

New Zealand Rose, Ciara Jo Hanlon from Kilchreest, is a PE, Health, and Irish teacher and lives in Wellington.

While Dublin Rose, Edel Cronin, is an Irish speaker originally from Connemara, and works as a Judicial Assistant in the Four Courts.

Meanwhile, Boston & New England Rose, Maeve Kelly, and Longford Rose, Sara-lee Greene, both spent time studying in Galway.

The 66th festival kicks off this weekend, while the 32 live interviews will be on our screens next Monday and Tuesday night on RTE One and the RTE player.

Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas steer the ship at the launch of the 2025 Rose of Tralee International Festival as they meet this year's 32 International Roses at MV Cill Airne, North Wall, Dublin. The Rose of Tralee will air on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 August from 8pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.