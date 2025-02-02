Roscommon Galway TD offers Taoiseach proposals to provide necessary relief to communities ravaged by Storm Éowyn.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane has written to the Taoiseach with proposals to provide necessary relief to communities across the state ravaged by Storm Éowyn.

Deputy Kerrane said that affected communities deserve to have their voices heard and that Micheál Martin’s rejection of Mary Lou McDonald’s request to recall the Dáil this week was political negligence.

She added that at times of national crises, it is essential that the government engages directly with elected representatives to address these acute concerns and to put in place the measures necessary to assist those in need.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Kerrane said there are five key actions.