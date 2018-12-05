Roscommon Galway TD highlights concerns over psychiatrist vacancies

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon Galway TD has called on the HSE to change recruitment practices after a new report shows large numbers of psychiatrist positions vacant nationwide.

Independent Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy says 61 psychiatrist posts are empty nationwide, with four of these roles located in the Galway catchment area.

The Galway, Roscommon and Mayo vacancies comprise of three general psychiatry positions and one in child and adolescent psychiatry.

Nationally, Ireland has just half the EU average of psychiatrists per one hundred thousand of population.

Deputy Murphy who says the HSE need to change the recruitment process if they are to have any success in tackling the vacancies problem nationwide