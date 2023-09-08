  • Services

Services

Roscommon Galway TD Fitzmaurice says farmers fed up over herd reduction plans

Published:

Roscommon Galway TD Fitzmaurice says farmers fed up over herd reduction plans
https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/q7n5hb/fitz_nitratea00d4.mp3
Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers are fed up over plans to reduce their herd numbers:

It comes after the IFA boycotted a meeting at the Department of Agriculture over changes to nitrate limits.

The change to nitrogen limits means some 3 thousand farmers will have to reduce their herd numbers, unless they rent or buy additional land.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says it’s no wonder farming groups held the picket yesterday:

More like this:
no_space
Industrial action to take place at Galway City and County Councils over job evaluation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Industrial action is set to take place at Galway City and County C...

no_space
Concerns about Galway City’s image as street fight videos go viral

A vicious assault on a man and woman in Eyre Square last weekend, which has gone viral on social ...

no_space
Promoter hoping to land music festival at Galway Airport

A major music promoter is in negotiations to host concerts and a music festival at Galway Airport...

no_space
Progress made on ‘Pregnancy Loss Garden’ for Salthill

Plans for a ‘Pregnancy Loss Garden’ in Salthill are progressing and will go to tender in the comi...

no_space
Galway Utd’s gallop halted at the team’s bogey venue

Longford Town 1 Galway United 0 IF there was one positive to take out of Bishopsgate on Sat...

no_space
Turps enlists his old friend for new single

John Turps – co-founding member of the Saw Doctors – is back with the fourth single from his new ...

no_space
In-form Duffy and his mare Cinca 3 inspire Ireland to European team bronze

A career-best performance for Galway show jumper Michael Duffy in Milano, Italy last week helped ...

no_space
Galway, capital of culture, gets zero after dark cultural funding 

Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley Bed early down the country, lads....

no_space
Galway man finishes with a 2-1 record on Walker Cup debut at St Andrew’s

Galway Golf Club’s Liam Nolan contributed two points from three games in his Walker Cup debut at ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up