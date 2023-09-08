Roscommon Galway TD Fitzmaurice says farmers fed up over herd reduction plans
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers are fed up over plans to reduce their herd numbers:
It comes after the IFA boycotted a meeting at the Department of Agriculture over changes to nitrate limits.
The change to nitrogen limits means some 3 thousand farmers will have to reduce their herd numbers, unless they rent or buy additional land.
Deputy Fitzmaurice says it’s no wonder farming groups held the picket yesterday:
More like this:
Industrial action to take place at Galway City and County Councils over job evaluation
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Industrial action is set to take place at Galway City and County C...
Concerns about Galway City’s image as street fight videos go viral
A vicious assault on a man and woman in Eyre Square last weekend, which has gone viral on social ...
Promoter hoping to land music festival at Galway Airport
A major music promoter is in negotiations to host concerts and a music festival at Galway Airport...
Progress made on ‘Pregnancy Loss Garden’ for Salthill
Plans for a ‘Pregnancy Loss Garden’ in Salthill are progressing and will go to tender in the comi...
Galway Utd’s gallop halted at the team’s bogey venue
Longford Town 1 Galway United 0 IF there was one positive to take out of Bishopsgate on Sat...
Turps enlists his old friend for new single
John Turps – co-founding member of the Saw Doctors – is back with the fourth single from his new ...
In-form Duffy and his mare Cinca 3 inspire Ireland to European team bronze
A career-best performance for Galway show jumper Michael Duffy in Milano, Italy last week helped ...
Galway, capital of culture, gets zero after dark cultural funding
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley Bed early down the country, lads....
Galway man finishes with a 2-1 record on Walker Cup debut at St Andrew’s
Galway Golf Club’s Liam Nolan contributed two points from three games in his Walker Cup debut at ...