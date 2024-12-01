Roscommon Galway: Little change after second count

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 1 minutes read
The second count has been completed at the Roscommon-Galway count centre with nobody else reaching the quota.
Independent candidate Vincent Beirne’s votes will now be distributed in the third count.
Senator Eugene Murphy received the greatest number of Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice’s surplus votes, snaring 455, with Fianna Fáil’s Dr Martin Daly getting 422 and solidifying his chance of taking the third seat.
It will likely take the distribution of Senator Murphy’s votes before Sinn Féin’s sitting TD Claire Kerrane will cross the line after she received 410 transfers from Deputy Fitzmaurice.
Galway-Roscommon
Electorate: 62,727
Total poll 41,332
Valid poll: 41,128
Spoiled voted 204
No. of seats: 3
Quota: 10,283
Second count
Distribution of Michael Fitzmaurice’s 1,719 votes
Claire Kerrane (SF) (+410) 8,449
Dr Martin Daly (FF)(+422) 7,705
Aisling Dolan (FG):(+169) 5,012
Eugene Murphy (NP): (+455) 4,782
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+88) 2,252
Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+34) 848
Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+79) 868
Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449
Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246
Vincent Beirne (NP): (+32) 234
Vincent Beirne is eliminated and his votes to be distributed.
Pictured: Dr Martin Daly (FF) and Claire Kerrane (SF), who lead the field for the remaining two seats.
