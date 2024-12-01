  • Services

Roscommon Galway: Little change after second count

Published:

The second count has been completed at the Roscommon-Galway count centre with nobody else reaching the quota.

Independent candidate Vincent Beirne’s votes will now be distributed in the third count.

Senator Eugene Murphy received the greatest number of Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice’s surplus votes, snaring 455, with Fianna Fáil’s Dr Martin Daly getting 422 and solidifying his chance of taking the third seat.

It will likely take the distribution of Senator Murphy’s votes before Sinn Féin’s sitting TD Claire Kerrane will cross the line after she received 410 transfers from Deputy Fitzmaurice.

Galway-Roscommon

Electorate: 62,727

Total poll 41,332

Valid poll: 41,128

Spoiled voted 204

No. of seats: 3

Quota: 10,283

 

Second count

Distribution of Michael Fitzmaurice’s 1,719 votes

Claire Kerrane (SF) (+410) 8,449

Dr Martin Daly (FF)(+422) 7,705

Aisling Dolan (FG):(+169) 5,012

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+455) 4,782

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+88) 2,252

Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+34) 848

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+79) 868

Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449

Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246

Vincent Beirne (NP): (+32) 234

Vincent Beirne is eliminated and his votes to be distributed.

 

Pictured: Dr Martin Daly (FF) and Claire Kerrane (SF), who lead the field for the remaining two seats.

