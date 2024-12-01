Roscommon Galway: Kerrane (SF) and Daly (FF) elected to complete count

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 3 minutes read
All seats have now been filled in the Roscommon-Galway constituency, with the election of Claire Kerrane and Martin Daly bringing the count to an end.
Deputy Kerrane took the second seat following the distribution of Independent Eugene Murph’s votes while the Ballygar GP was deemed elected without reaching the quota.
They join Independent Ireland’s Michael Fitzmaurice heading to the Dáil in an election which threw few surprises.
Geography has not played the traditional pivotal role in this contest given that 85% of voters live on the Roscommon side of the border following the redrawing of the electoral boundaries which returned many of the Galway voters back to Galway East.
The two senators who were vying for the seats, Aisling Dolan on the Fine Gael ticket and Eugene Murphy, who ran as an Independent when Fianna Fáil refused to run two candidates, missed out by a fair margin in the end following the distribution of votes.
That draws to end the count at the Dr Hyde centre in Roscommon.
Count 7
Quota 10,283
Redistribution of Eugene Murphy’s (5,779) votes.
Claire Kerrane (SF) (+1,536) 11,087 ELECTED
Martin Daly (FF) (+1,862) 10,234 ELECTED
Aisling Dolan (FG) (+968) 7,593
*Denotes outgoing TD
Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind Ire), Claire Kerrane (SF) and Martin Daly declared elected.
Fifth count
Distribution of Cormac O’Corcorain’s (1,031) and Andrew Mannion’s (1,006) votes.
*Claire Kerrane (SF): (+791) 9,331
Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+199) 8010
Aisling Dolan (FG): (+131) 5,228
Eugene Murphy (NP): (+487) 5,441
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+100) 2,252. ELIMINATED
Fourth count
Distribution of Martina O’Connor (449) and Alan Sweeney’s (246) votes.
Claire Kerrane (SF): (+71) 8,540
Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+96) 7,811
Aisling Dolan (FG): (+80) 5,097
Eugene Murphy (NP): (+106) 4,954
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+63) 2,325
Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+144) 1,006 ELIMINATED
Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+122) 1,031 ELIMINATED
Third count
Distribution of Vincent Beirne’s (234) votes.
Claire Kerrane (SF): (+20) 8,469
Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+10) 7,715
Aisling Dolan (FG): (+5) 5,017
Eugene Murphy (NP): (+66) 4,848
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+10) 2,262
Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+14) 862
Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+41) 909
Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449 ELIMINATED
Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246 ELIMINATED
Second count
Distribution of Michael Fitzmaurice’s surplus of 1,719 votes
Claire Kerrane (SF) (+410) 8,449
Dr Martin Daly (FF)(+422) 7,705
Aisling Dolan (FG): (+169) 5,012
Eugene Murphy (NP): (+455) 4,782
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+88) 2,252
Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+34) 848
Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+79) 868
Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449
Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246
Vincent Beirne (NP): (+32) 234 ELIMINATED
Count 1
*Michael Fitzmaurice (II): 12,002 ELECTED
*Claire Kerrane (SF): 8,039
Dr Martin Daly (FF): 7,283
Aisling Dolan (FG): 4,843
Eugene Murphy (NP): 4,327
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): 2,167
Andrew Mannion (PBP): 814
Cormac Corcoráin (AON): 781
Martina O Connor (GP): 441
Alan Sweeney (TIP): 224
Vincent Beirne (NP): 202
PicturedL Re-elected TD Claire Kerrane and supporters.
