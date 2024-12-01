Roscommon Galway: Kerrane (SF) and Daly (FF) elected to complete count

All seats have now been filled in the Roscommon-Galway constituency, with the election of Claire Kerrane and Martin Daly bringing the count to an end.

Deputy Kerrane took the second seat following the distribution of Independent Eugene Murph’s votes while the Ballygar GP was deemed elected without reaching the quota.

They join Independent Ireland’s Michael Fitzmaurice heading to the Dáil in an election which threw few surprises.

Geography has not played the traditional pivotal role in this contest given that 85% of voters live on the Roscommon side of the border following the redrawing of the electoral boundaries which returned many of the Galway voters back to Galway East.

The two senators who were vying for the seats, Aisling Dolan on the Fine Gael ticket and Eugene Murphy, who ran as an Independent when Fianna Fáil refused to run two candidates, missed out by a fair margin in the end following the distribution of votes.

That draws to end the count at the Dr Hyde centre in Roscommon.

Count 7

Quota 10,283

Redistribution of Eugene Murphy’s (5,779) votes.

Claire Kerrane (SF) (+1,536) 11,087 ELECTED

Martin Daly (FF) (+1,862) 10,234 ELECTED

Aisling Dolan (FG) (+968) 7,593

*Denotes outgoing TD

Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind Ire), Claire Kerrane (SF) and Martin Daly declared elected.

Fifth count

Distribution of Cormac O’Corcorain’s (1,031) and Andrew Mannion’s (1,006) votes.

*Claire Kerrane (SF): (+791) 9,331

Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+199) 8010

Aisling Dolan (FG): (+131) 5,228

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+487) 5,441

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+100) 2,252. ELIMINATED

Fourth count

Distribution of Martina O’Connor (449) and Alan Sweeney’s (246) votes.

Claire Kerrane (SF): (+71) 8,540

Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+96) 7,811

Aisling Dolan (FG): (+80) 5,097

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+106) 4,954

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+63) 2,325

Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+144) 1,006 ELIMINATED

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+122) 1,031 ELIMINATED

Third count

Distribution of Vincent Beirne’s (234) votes.

Claire Kerrane (SF): (+20) 8,469

Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+10) 7,715

Aisling Dolan (FG): (+5) 5,017

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+66) 4,848

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+10) 2,262

Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+14) 862

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+41) 909

Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449 ELIMINATED

Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246 ELIMINATED

Second count

Distribution of Michael Fitzmaurice’s surplus of 1,719 votes

Claire Kerrane (SF) (+410) 8,449

Dr Martin Daly (FF)(+422) 7,705

Aisling Dolan (FG): (+169) 5,012

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+455) 4,782

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+88) 2,252

Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+34) 848

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+79) 868

Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449

Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246

Vincent Beirne (NP): (+32) 234 ELIMINATED

Count 1

*Michael Fitzmaurice (II): 12,002 ELECTED

*Claire Kerrane (SF): 8,039

Dr Martin Daly (FF): 7,283

Aisling Dolan (FG): 4,843

Eugene Murphy (NP): 4,327

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): 2,167

Andrew Mannion (PBP): 814

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): 781

Martina O Connor (GP): 441

Alan Sweeney (TIP): 224

Vincent Beirne (NP): 202

PicturedL Re-elected TD Claire Kerrane and supporters.