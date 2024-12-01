  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Roscommon Galway: Kerrane (SF) and Daly (FF) elected to complete count

Published:

Roscommon Galway: Kerrane (SF) and Daly (FF) elected to complete count
Share story:

All seats have now been filled in the Roscommon-Galway constituency, with the election of Claire Kerrane and Martin Daly bringing the count to an end.

Deputy Kerrane took the second seat following the distribution of Independent Eugene Murph’s votes while the Ballygar GP was deemed elected without reaching the quota.

They join Independent Ireland’s Michael Fitzmaurice heading to the Dáil in an election which threw few surprises.

Geography has not played the traditional pivotal role in this contest given that 85% of voters live on the Roscommon side of the border following the redrawing of the electoral boundaries which returned many of the Galway voters back to Galway East.

The two senators who were vying for the seats, Aisling Dolan on the Fine Gael ticket and Eugene Murphy, who ran as an Independent when Fianna Fáil refused to run two candidates, missed out by a fair margin in the end following the distribution of votes.

That draws to end the count at the Dr Hyde centre in Roscommon.

 

Count 7

Quota 10,283

Redistribution of Eugene Murphy’s (5,779) votes.

Claire Kerrane (SF) (+1,536) 11,087 ELECTED

Martin Daly (FF) (+1,862) 10,234 ELECTED

Aisling Dolan (FG) (+968) 7,593

*Denotes outgoing TD

Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind Ire), Claire Kerrane (SF) and Martin Daly declared elected.

 

Fifth count

Distribution of Cormac O’Corcorain’s (1,031) and Andrew Mannion’s (1,006) votes.

*Claire Kerrane (SF): (+791) 9,331

Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+199) 8010

Aisling Dolan (FG): (+131) 5,228

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+487) 5,441

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+100) 2,252. ELIMINATED

 

Fourth count

Distribution of Martina O’Connor (449) and Alan Sweeney’s (246) votes.

Claire Kerrane (SF): (+71) 8,540

Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+96) 7,811

Aisling Dolan (FG): (+80) 5,097

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+106) 4,954

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+63) 2,325

Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+144) 1,006 ELIMINATED

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+122) 1,031 ELIMINATED

 

Third count

Distribution of Vincent Beirne’s (234) votes.

Claire Kerrane (SF): (+20) 8,469

Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+10) 7,715

Aisling Dolan (FG): (+5) 5,017

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+66) 4,848

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+10) 2,262

Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+14) 862

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+41) 909

Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449 ELIMINATED

Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246 ELIMINATED

 

Second count

Distribution of Michael Fitzmaurice’s surplus of 1,719 votes

Claire Kerrane (SF) (+410) 8,449

Dr Martin Daly (FF)(+422) 7,705

Aisling Dolan (FG): (+169) 5,012

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+455) 4,782

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+88) 2,252

Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+34) 848

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+79) 868

Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449

Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246

Vincent Beirne (NP): (+32) 234 ELIMINATED

 

Count 1

*Michael Fitzmaurice (II): 12,002 ELECTED

*Claire Kerrane (SF): 8,039

Dr Martin Daly (FF): 7,283

Aisling Dolan (FG): 4,843

Eugene Murphy (NP): 4,327

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): 2,167

Andrew Mannion (PBP): 814

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): 781

Martina O Connor (GP): 441

Alan Sweeney (TIP): 224

Vincent Beirne (NP): 202

 

PicturedL Re-elected TD Claire Kerrane and supporters.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Galway West: Former Mayor Cubbard is eliminated

A two-time Mayor of Galway, Mike Cubbard has been eliminated on the seventh count in Galway West....

no_space
Galway East: Election of Roche (FG) and O’Hara (SF) completes the count

The final two seats in Galway East have been filled by Fine Gael’s Pete Roche and Sinn Féin’s Lou...

no_space
Roscommon/Galway: Kerrane and Daly set to take final two seats after Murphy elimination

The elimination of Eugene Murphy has further clarified the destination of the three seats in Rosc...

no_space
Galway West: Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly bows out

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has been eliminated on the sixth count in Galway West. Th...

no_space
Roscommon Galway: Kerrane moves closer to re-election

The fifth count saw Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane moving closer to the magic number at the Roscommon...

no_space
Galway West: Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan eliminated

Pádraig Lenihan of Aontú has been eliminated on the fifth count in Galway West, following the dis...

no_space
Galway West: Thomas grieving death of father

As counting continues at Galway Lawn Tennis Club to fill the five seats in Galway West, one of th...

no_space
Galway East: Minister Anne Rabbitte loses her seat

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has lost her seat in Galway East. The Portumna woman, who was ...

no_space
Galway West: Thomas moves up as McMaster eliminated

Galway West’s youngest candidate, Maisie McMaster of People Before Profit-Solidarity, has been el...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up