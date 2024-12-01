Roscommon Galway: Kerrane moves closer to re-election

The fifth count saw Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane moving closer to the magic number at the Roscommon-Galway count centre but nobody else has joined Michael Fitzmaurice in this three-seat constituency.

In a distribution of votes from Cormac Corcoráin of Aontú and Andrew Mannion of People Before Profit, Deputy Kerrane received 791 votes, bringing within 952 votes of the quota.

Dympna Daly-Finn of Fine Gael has now been eliminated and her 2,425 votes will be distributed in the sixth count.

It’s an impossible feat for party colleague Aisling Dolan to catch up to Dr Martin Daly (FF) at this stage with her sitting on 5,228.

He has 8,010, so is odds-on to take the third seat over the next few counts at the Dr Hyde centre.

Fifth count

Distribution of Cormac O’Corcorain’s (1,031) and Andrew Mannion’s (1,006) votes.

*Claire Kerrane (SF): (+791) 9,331

Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+199) 8010

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+487) 5,441

Aisling Dolan (FG):(+131) 5,228

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+100) 2,252. ELIMINATED

Elected so far: Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind Ire).

Fourth count

Distribution of Martina O’Connor (449) and Alan Sweeney’s (246) votes.

Claire Kerrane (SF): (+71) 8,540

Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+96) 7,811

Aisling Dolan (FG): (+80) 5,097

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+106) 4,954

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+63) 2,325

Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+144) 1,006 ELIMINATED

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+122) 1,031 ELIMINATED

Third count

Distribution of Vincent Beirne’s (234) votes.

Claire Kerrane (SF): (+20) 8,469

Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+10) 7,715

Aisling Dolan (FG): (+5) 5,017

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+66) 4,848

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+10) 2,262

Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+14) 862

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+41) 909

Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449 ELIMINATED

Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246 ELIMINATED

Second count

Distribution of Michael Fitzmaurice’s surplus of 1,719 votes

Claire Kerrane (SF) (+410) 8,449

Dr Martin Daly (FF)(+422) 7,705

Aisling Dolan (FG): (+169) 5,012

Eugene Murphy (NP): (+455) 4,782

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+88) 2,252

Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+34) 848

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+79) 868

Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449

Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246

Vincent Beirne (NP): (+32) 234 ELIMINATED

First count

*Michael Fitzmaurice (II): 12,002 ELECTED

*Claire Kerrane (SF): 8,039

Dr Martin Daly (FF): 7,283

Aisling Dolan (FG): 4,843

Eugene Murphy (NP): 4,327

Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): 2,167

Andrew Mannion (PBP): 814

Cormac Corcoráin (AON): 781

Martina O Connor (GP): 441

Alan Sweeney (TIP): 224

Vincent Beirne (NP): 202

Pictured: Claire Kerrane