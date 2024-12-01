Roscommon Galway: Kerrane moves closer to re-election

-
-
Author: Denise McNamara
~ 2 minutes read
The fifth count saw Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane moving closer to the magic number at the Roscommon-Galway count centre but nobody else has joined Michael Fitzmaurice in this three-seat constituency.
In a distribution of votes from Cormac Corcoráin of Aontú and Andrew Mannion of People Before Profit, Deputy Kerrane received 791 votes, bringing within 952 votes of the quota.
Dympna Daly-Finn of Fine Gael has now been eliminated and her 2,425 votes will be distributed in the sixth count.
It’s an impossible feat for party colleague Aisling Dolan to catch up to Dr Martin Daly (FF) at this stage with her sitting on 5,228.
He has 8,010, so is odds-on to take the third seat over the next few counts at the Dr Hyde centre.
Fifth count
Distribution of Cormac O’Corcorain’s (1,031) and Andrew Mannion’s (1,006) votes.
*Claire Kerrane (SF): (+791) 9,331
Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+199) 8010
Eugene Murphy (NP): (+487) 5,441
Aisling Dolan (FG):(+131) 5,228
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+100) 2,252. ELIMINATED
Elected so far: Michael Fitzmaurice (Ind Ire).
Fourth count
Distribution of Martina O’Connor (449) and Alan Sweeney’s (246) votes.
Claire Kerrane (SF): (+71) 8,540
Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+96) 7,811
Aisling Dolan (FG): (+80) 5,097
Eugene Murphy (NP): (+106) 4,954
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+63) 2,325
Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+144) 1,006 ELIMINATED
Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+122) 1,031 ELIMINATED
Third count
Distribution of Vincent Beirne’s (234) votes.
Claire Kerrane (SF): (+20) 8,469
Dr Martin Daly (FF): (+10) 7,715
Aisling Dolan (FG): (+5) 5,017
Eugene Murphy (NP): (+66) 4,848
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+10) 2,262
Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+14) 862
Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+41) 909
Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449 ELIMINATED
Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246 ELIMINATED
Second count
Distribution of Michael Fitzmaurice’s surplus of 1,719 votes
Claire Kerrane (SF) (+410) 8,449
Dr Martin Daly (FF)(+422) 7,705
Aisling Dolan (FG): (+169) 5,012
Eugene Murphy (NP): (+455) 4,782
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): (+88) 2,252
Andrew Mannion (PBP): (+34) 848
Cormac Corcoráin (AON): (+79) 868
Martina O Connor (GP): (+8) 449
Alan Sweeney (TIP): (+22) 246
Vincent Beirne (NP): (+32) 234 ELIMINATED
First count
*Michael Fitzmaurice (II): 12,002 ELECTED
*Claire Kerrane (SF): 8,039
Dr Martin Daly (FF): 7,283
Aisling Dolan (FG): 4,843
Eugene Murphy (NP): 4,327
Dympna Daly-Finn (FG): 2,167
Andrew Mannion (PBP): 814
Cormac Corcoráin (AON): 781
Martina O Connor (GP): 441
Alan Sweeney (TIP): 224
Vincent Beirne (NP): 202
Pictured: Claire Kerrane
