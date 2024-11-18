  • Services

Roscommon/Galway Independent candidate Eugene Murphy is appealing to the public to stop removing and defacing his election posters

Roscommon/Galway Independent candidate Eugene Murphy is appealing to the public to stop removing and defacing his election posters
Roscommon/Galway Independent candidate Eugene Murphy is appealing to the public to stop removing and defacing his election posters.

It comes after a number of his posters have been removed, leaving only the zip ties behind – which he notes will leave him with fines to pay.

The former Fianna Fáil politician has witnessed individuals interfering with his posters in broad daylight and in the interest of fairness he asks that his posters be left alone.

As an independent candidate, Murphy stresses he has no party paying for his campaign – with each poster paid for from his own pocket.

